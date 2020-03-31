Kangana Ranaut Was The FIRST Choice For Salman Khan’s Sultan & Sanju, Says “Ranbir Kapoor Came To My House…”

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut has been opening up about her past with absolutely no filter, be it her personal or her professional life. While the actress has multiple times slammed Karan Johar and his alleged nepotism gang, it is a rather shocking revelation that she’s made now. The Manikarnika actress was the first choice for Salman Khan’s Sultan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and below is all you need to know about it.

Ranaut opened up all about in a recent interview, where she revealed filmmaker Aditya Chopra being upset with her over rejecting both the projects. When it came to Sanju, it was the small screen space that repelled her, but for Salman Khan’s Sultan – the reason still remains unknown.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut shared all about it, “Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn’t like the role much. There wasn’t much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I’m not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn’t do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn’t do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me ‘I will never work with you again’. So yes, all that has happened with me.”

The diva also revealed that she would love to play the role of Madhubala and have no one else, but Aamir Khan to step into the shoes of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

