Actress Kangana Ranaut wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday. She shared a picture and penned a note for him praising him as a leader and said that nothing could erase his legacy.

Kangana took to her Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

Alongside the image, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet.”

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What an incredible journey we wish you a long long life but like Rama like Krishna like Gandhi you are immortal now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond, you will live forever, Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

She also mentioned: “Happy Birthday Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.” Kangana Ranaut has been an ardent supporter of the PM. The actor does all she can to back the initiatives announced by the government.

