Kangana Ranaut is on fire when it comes to sensational statements and tweets. It was just today that she compared herself with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. The actress had tweeted, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

She also wrote, “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

Now she is back with yet another controversial claim. In one of her latest tweets, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is better at action than Tom Cruise. The actress took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action … Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo.”

She further shared the link of a news piece which has a statement from a Hollywood action choreographer, Nick Powell who has worked with Kangana, Tom and Brad Pitt. While talking to Mid-Day, Nick said, “I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise.”

He also added, “Kangana insisted on doing all the action herself. The idea was to show a warrior who has been learning the ropes from a young age. Kangana practised sword fighting for eight hours a day, and convincingly pulled off each stunt.”

