We all know that it wasn’t easy for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reach to a position where she is now. Getting all the name and fame in Hollywood too was not a cakewalk for her. But, she has done it and made us all proud. Today most of us just see the perks she enjoys and her stardom, but what we forget is that it took a lot of struggle for her to reach this spot in her life.

Priyanka has told of her struggle of breaking into the Hollywood mainstream after discovering a lack of roles for South Asian women.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. But her move into the American mainstream film industry wasn’t so smooth sailing as she didn’t believe people understood “the concept of having a brown leading lady or man in mainstream entertainment.”

Speaking on The One Show on Monday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she eventually became the first South Asian to land the lead part in an American TV show, but despite this success, it said “a lot on how far diversity has to go.”

Even after being huge in Bollywood, she had to start from scratch when she decided to turn to Hollywood because she found that there weren’t that many parts for her. She explained: “I started doing music in America first. I was signed to Interscope Records, I put out a couple of records, but the music was just, to me it just didn’t live up to my creative standards.”

“So I pivoted into what I knew best, which was acting and when I started looking for the parts I wanted to do in Hollywood, I realised that I don’t think people could understand the concept of having a brown leading lady or man in mainstream entertainment.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued: “I don’t mean genre movies, I don’t mean independent cinema, but I mean mainstream Hollywood movies and shows. That conceptually was strange for me, but it was also an impetus to demand something different.”

“I had a lot of faith on what I could bring to the table; I know what I could do when I got onto a set, and I just wanted the opportunity to be on one.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to say that despite her eventually finding success and landing a lead role in a TV show in 2015, the fact that she was the first South Asian to do so proved that the diversity in the industry is still a long way from where it should be.

