Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli SLAMMED By Twitterati For Drinking Champagne In Front Of An Underage; Called ‘Darubaaz’

The makers of Panga unveiled the trailer of the film starring Kangana Ranaut as the female lead. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. Panga’s trailer is one of the most viewed trailers of 2019.

Meanwhile, Kangana is in Manali celebrating Christmas with family. Yesterday, sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture from the celebrations on Twitter and wrote, “So happy to be reunited with my soulmate and the little one can’t believe even mumma can be a kid”. Both the ladies are striking a fun pose holding champagne in their hands and Kangana’s little nephew, Prithvi is standing and looking up to her mother and maasi. Both the ladies are standing next to a Christmas tree.

Take a look at the picture here:

So happy to be reunited with my soulmate and the little one can’t believe even mumma can be a kid 😁😁😁🙃 pic.twitter.com/DEPtRjECgi — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 25, 2019

As soon as Rangoli shared the picture on Twitter, netizens started calling them ‘Deshdrohi’ and ‘Darubaaz’ for celebrating Christmas being a Hindu and for holding champagne in front of a little kid.

A user wrote, “Little 1 cant believe, ki dono behne sharabi hain….Such bad behaviour in front of own kid, who is at such impressionable age…Sad….”

Another user wrote, “Deshdrohi didi!!! Christmas is not a Hindu festival and that too u r having wine in presence of a kid…modern mom is darubaaz re..”.

Although Rangoli has yet not acknowledged the comments on her post. Let’s wait for Rangoli and Kangana’s bang on reply to her trolls!

