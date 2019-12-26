Mona Singh Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In These Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony

Television actress Mona Singh is all set to get married to her beau who is an investment banker from South India. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and fans can’t wait to see pics and videos of her big day.

Recently, mehendi ceremony of the actress with her beau was held in the presence of their family and friends. One of Mona Singh’s friends and actor, Gaurav Gera, shared the photos of Mehendi ceremony on his Instagram page.

In the pics, Mona looks gorgeous and very happy. She flaunts the beautiful mehendi made on her hands. While excitement for her wedding which will be held on December 27 is high, the actress has herself not yet announced anything related to her wedding yet.

Check out the photos below:

About her wedding, a source told Bombay Times, “Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26.”

On the work front, the actress has been a part of several web series like Mission Over Mars, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Yeh Meri Family, to name a few. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

Isn’t Mona looking drop-dead gorgeous in the photos above?

