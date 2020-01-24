Kangana Ranaut To Play Air Force Pilot In Her Next Titled ‘Tejas’; Calls Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Her Inspiration

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has always done roles in which she has to go out of her comfort zone. Whether it is Fashion, Queen, Manikarnika or her upcoming release Panga, the audience has always seen her playing different characters on the big screen.

The actress already has some good projects in her kitty. To add more to her line up, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress will be next playing the role of an Air Force Pilot in her next titled Tejas. The news is confirmed by the actress herself who is looking forward to this new project.

In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, the Panga actress said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

The shooting of Tejas will be starting in July this year. Kangana Ranaut shared that for her role she will have to undergo intense training. Director Sarvesh Mewara will get professional trainers on board to prep Ranaut for her character. Kangana Ranaut revealed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is her inspiration for playing this part. She followed his story closely, from his capture to his release and called him a true hero.

Currently, she is busy with Thalaivi which is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Post that, she will start prepping for Tejas as the shooting starts this year itself.

Meanwhile, the actress is all geared up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She plays a kabaddi player in the film.

