Bumble, the women-first social networking platform, has announced its first-ever podcast series in India, Kaneez Surka’s ‘Is Romance Dead?’ aimed at facilitating dynamic, insightful and engaging conversations around dating, relationships and love. In addition to the podcast, Bumble has partnered with India Film Project to present a power-packed series of virtual workshops, exclusively for the Bumble community, led by incredible women creators from the Indian film industry and performance arts.​

Titled ‘Is Romance Dead?’ & produced by Maed In India, Bumble’s new eight-part podcast series will provide a glimpse into what role romance and love play in our lives through prominent voices in music, film, TV, literature, food & drinks, and science. The episodes will feature Vishal Dadlani, Neeta Lulla, Amrita Narayanan, Joseph Radhik, Nikhil D’Souza, Nush Lewis, Paromita Vohra, Pooja Dhingra, Chef Ranveer Brar, Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi, and Siddharth Warrier to name a few. Featuring never-heard-before insights and personal anecdotes, ‘Is Romance Dead?’ will be hosted by noted improv artist, actor and comedian, Kaneez Surka and will be available on audio streaming platforms in October.

Developed exclusively for the Bumble Community, Femmes in Film is a series of virtual workshops hosted by renowned women artists including Sayani Gupta, Aranya Johar, Kanika Dhillon and Anjali Menon, starting October 3. These workshops will focus on acting, screenwriting, storytelling and filmmaking. To apply to attend one of the workshops, download Bumble and match with the India Film Project profile available in Date, BFF or Bizz mode.

Commenting on this, Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said, “We are excited by this foray into new formats and for the opportunity to partner with a diverse set of incredible talent to bring engaging content to our audiences. Podcasts are a powerful medium, and one that we know our Gen Z and millennial audiences in India are regularly tuning into. The aim of these initiatives is to help facilitate dynamic conversations around romance and dating in India, as we continue to support our community to find meaningful connections in these challenging times.”

For registering for the India Film Project workshops, stay tuned on the Bumble app to match with the Femmes in Film virtual workshop profile! Come October, ‘Is Romance Dead?’ podcast series will be available on multiple audio streaming platforms.

