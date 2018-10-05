Kalank Shoot Update: A HUGE Surprise For Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Fans!

After amusing us with their cute yet irresistible chemistry in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the duo of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt is back to entertain but this time in a historical drama, Kalank.

Considering that the film is set in a different era, sets for the film were erected in Mumbai and outskirts of it. Now as per Bollywood Hungama, the onscreen couple is expected to take off beyond the city, all the way to Kargil for the film. And if recent reports are to be believed, the shoot in Kargil has been scheduled for a week where the onscreen couple will also be filming a song in the Valley. Bollywood Hungama’s sources stated that Varun will be arriving on the location after completing shoot for his cameo in Bharat in Abu Dhabi. As for Alia, she will take off to Kargil later this weekend, on Sunday. Besides this, it is also being said that they will shoot in Central India but further details on the same are kept under wraps. Apparently, shoot started earlier this year in May and it is being said to wrap by the end of November.

Both Alia and Varun are riding high on success with Raazi and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. They earlier shared screen in Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, all of which were produced by Karan Johar. As for now, it looks like Varun-Alia is the favourite Jodi for KJo after SRK-Kajol.

Kalank is a periodical drama being directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala in association with Fox Star Studios. Besides Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, it also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. The movie is slated to release on 19th April, 2019.