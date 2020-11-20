On International Men’s Day, Bollywood actress Kajol gave a shoutout to all the men in her life and said she is proud of them.

“Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan,” she wrote while sharing a picture of her son Yug, husband Ajay Devgn and nephews Aman and Daanish.

On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with “Tribhanga”, a drama set in Mumbai.

The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to the present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar along with Kajol.

Apart from acting, recently revealed she has started working on a knitting project, and that she is obsessed with needles. The actress shared a picture of a sweater she is making on Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Project for the month of November!”

“Obsessed with my needles,” she added.

Well, it is not just the men in Kajol’s life whom she appreciates. She does not leave any chance to praise her daughter Nysa too. Recently she took to her Instagram to praise her daughter’s photography skills.

Daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn turned photographer for a change and clicked a stunning picture of her mother. In an Instagram picture Kajol posted, she is seen posing in a midnight blue Indian ensemble. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to leave her hair open.

