Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key.

She posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling. Read on to know the caption she shared along with it.

“Covid thoughts :- Perseverance is the key…. whether it’s two lines of crochet, two i (love emoji) u as , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read (books emoji)” Kajol wrote along with the picture.

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post-pandemic.

Recently, she even shared some lessons to remember during these trying times. Taking to her Instagram stories, she had written, “Covid lesson 463: Whether you keep your promises to anyone else, always keep the ones to yourself.”

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the digitally released film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

