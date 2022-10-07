Kajal Chouhan shoots for the stars with her upcoming ventures in the entertainment world

There are tons of talented beings vying to make their mark in their desired industries and hence have been giving it their best to earn a massive name in the same. However, not all have been able to make it huge. Very few go ahead in becoming their best versions in all that they choose to do in their careers and lives and, through their journeys, motivate and inspire others to chase their dreams and fulfil them one by one. Doing that in the world of entertainment has proved to be even more challenging and daunting, but it is rising professionals like Kajal Chouhan who are raising the bar for others in the ever-so-competitive industry.

Kajal Chouhan is one of those rare talents in the entertainment and music realms in India who has never shied from taking necessary risks in her journey, so much so that even after successfully completing her MBA, she took the risk to enter the Hindi entertainment world because all she wanted was to chase her dreams of becoming a valuable actor and artist to the industry. She hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and grew up in a modest Indian family. Little did she know that her courage, combined with her passion for art in India, could land her in the music and entertainment sectors and help her become one of the most rising names in the industry.

Be it her sharp features, charming personality, or her elegance and confidence in carrying herself well; everything has worked for her in a way that it has turned people’s heads. Her debut song titled “Bewafa Yaad Mujhko Na” came with famous Indian singer Altaf Raja under Venus Company, which gained her over a million views. Following this was her new music video titled “Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai,” sung by Vardhan Singh, under Sunshine Music Company. This song, too, gained over a million views. She also has several catalog shoots to her name and even rocked the hoardings in Surat.

Kajal Chouhan (@kajalchouhan_official), after gaining so much appreciation for her work in these music videos, is also gearing up to set fire on the silver screen, and soon she may be seen in the film Shooting Star.

