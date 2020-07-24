Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last month send shock waves throughout the industry and nation. The TV-turned-Bollywood actor’s untimely death on June 14, 2020, left his family, friends and fans saddened. Over the last month, friends and fans have been flooding social media with many throwback videos and pictures of late SSR recollecting some beautiful memories.

Now, a picture of the late actor posing with the team of his first play has surfaced online. The play, titled Pukaar, was directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii. Juuhi had initially shared this picture the day Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode.

Over a month later, the picture re-shared online and went viral.

Juuhi wrote, “I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy, Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. In fact, he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays.”

Juuhi further wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput, even after gaining fame and popularity, was only one call away. She said that he would clear his schedule to make time for the events of the Ekjute theatre group. “TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha (Even after becoming a big star, he stayed connected with his friends from his theatre days. And if I ever called him, he would always show up for the events and shows of the Ekjute theatre group, despite being very busy),” she posted.

She further wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput called her ‘didi’. The post further reads, “Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha ‘didi u were my first director’. Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi….yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya (He would call me didi and would always tell me with a lot of love, ‘Didi, you were my first director’. Sushant, I would always feel so happy to see you…what did you do, brother? And why)?”.

On a positive note, friends and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput can watch his last movie Dil Bechara today. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, July 24 at 7.30 pm. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and is an adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!