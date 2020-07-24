Khatron Ke Khiladi: Farah Khan To Replace Rohit Shetty For Special Edition? Here's All We Know

After making a buzz about its finale, makers of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are keen on starting work on an extended edition. But as per reports now, Rohit Shetty who has garnered a fanbase as the host, will not be available for the initial episodes. The grapevine has that filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is all set to replace him. Below are all the details.

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi don’t want to waste any more time, as after shooting for the finale on July 21, they want to move to the special edition. Reports suggest that Rohit Shetty is starting work on his next film, and won’t be available for the first two episodes. And these two will have Farah Khan anchoring the show.

According to a report in TOI, a source close to Rohit Shetty said, “Rohit is travelling to Hyderabad for the recce of his next film. The channel and makers have worked out the schedule in such a way that he will be away for just two episodes.”

The special edition is named Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. It will feature a compilation of contestants from the previous seasons. The list includes Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Jai Bhanushali, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and more.

Meanwhile, this extension will also have Gaurav Dubey. He won’t be a contestant but will entertain them and the audience with his talent. Gaurav in the same report has confirmed his entry to Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The actor also revealed that he has already started prepping and has even penned some gags.

