The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has become nothing less than a thriller mystery film plot. With Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in the drug peddling case, it seems there are so many layers still hidden in the case. And while a few of the celebrities have spoken in favour of Rhea and have supported the #JusticeForRhea campaign, others are still standing by #JusticeForSushant. Let’s see what celebs have to say about it:

Vijayendra Kumeria: I am personally of the opinion that one is not guilty until proven guilty in the court of law, with the investigative agencies doing their job the truth shall come out. I am not in support of any media trials or people passing judgements on social media, there should be justice for all.

Shivani Gosain: Really sad that a young dynamic talent died like this. I never met him (Sushant Singh Rajput) or worked with him but came to know about his unique personality, such a genius boy he was. Murdered or created such a situation to force him to take such drastic steps, both is a crime and culprits should be punished. His case has become a global concern and so many things are getting mixed up. I pray that his death and his family should get closure and true justice so that his soul rests in peace.

Savi Thakur: Yes definitely Rhea Chakraborty is not alone in this, there are so many big names linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder and the culprit will also get arrested, but I think the main offenders behind this murder are still free. The CBI has begun the process by arresting her and more layers will open soon. The investigation is still going on. I don’t know who all are running this campaign, but seriously #JusticeForRhea, I feel sorry for such people who want to save a culprit. Someone has lost his young son and Rhea is totally involved so what justice are you talking about? Just open your eyes and ask #JusticeForSushant.

Subuhii Joshii: Rhea Chakraborty’s case has been the most controversial case in recent times. Whatever reports, chats and videos have been circulated recently, it seems she is definitely connected with drug peddlers and she’s been an important part of the circuit which was involved in some illegal activities for long. Her arrest was done on some really solid ground and I am hundred percent sure that there are innumerable layers in the case which will open in coming days. As far as #JusticeForRhea campaign is concerned, my opinion is that everyone is free to voice his or her opinion. There are always two sides of a coin and if in Sushant’s case some people are voicing for Rhea, I am fine with it. Three big, reputed agencies are involved in this case, so whatever facts and truth are hidden inside will be dug by them. I strongly believe that Sushant Singh’s father, sisters and also millions of fans need closure.

Pranitaa Pandit: The way things have unfolded it’s been really unfortunate especially in this Sushant Singh Rajput case. I am sure there is lot to it and it is not what it looks like, and over a period of time the case itself has proven that every time we think about it in a different way there is a new angle to it. I am really just praying and hoping that justice prevails and we get to know the truth behind the entire thing. As far as justice for this Rhea campaign is concerned, I really feel that the media has been too harsh on her, because she has still not being proven guilty yet. The arrest is going to give them more time to get the truth out regarding the case. Just hoping in one way or the other justice should prevail and we should get to know the truth and the real reason behind his suicide.

Urvashi Upadhyay Sharle: From Sushant’s death till now many new things came forward. After investigation it came to the point of drug and Rhea’s name came forward and she was arrested. Now a new campaign has started ‘justice for Rhea’, so I think the focus is being diverted from what happened to Sushant. The culprits should be punished and people are still in shock and curious to know if it was a suicide or murder and if suicide then what is the reason behind it so I think instead of all these movements justice for truth campaign should be run. We wish that truth should prevail.

Rohit Choudhary: Sushant Singh Rajput’s story after his death is like a film. Someone provoked him to do such a thing or someone forced him to take drugs whether it was Rhea, her brother or his manager and now we don’t know that was Sushant was asking for it or they were giving it to him. Whatever is the reason we will get to know it after the investigation. In Bollywood mostly everyone takes drugs and it is used all over the world. When people say lie it creates confusion and one day or the other truth will be revealed. Because of this drugs matter I don’t want the case to get diverted, they should focus on the main matter that is Sushant’s death. We want to know the reason behind it.

Angad Hasija: We started with #JusticeForSSR and now most of us are seeking #JusticeForRhea. What is happening in the country now is beyond my belief? I understand that there are so many layers to this whole controversy, but I just don’t want it to deviate from the main issue, which gave way to all these findings. And honestly, what is this #JusticeForRhea campaign, she was arrested for drug peddling, and has even named other Bollywood celebrities, then what justice are they asking for. She was found guilty of something and so was arrested. Why are they speaking for her, where were all these people when Sushant was found dead.

Avinash Mukherjee: I have full faith on CBI and their investigation, and the case is revealing new details every day. And I am all for #JusticeForSushant, but what is this new #JusticeForRhea, she was arrested by the NCB under drug peddling charges, that means she was found guilty, so what kind of justice is everyone asking for. I know that when media mobbed her on her way to the NCB office, it was wrong, but after that what justice? Also, it’s good that they are trying to find more links to drug, but let’s not deviate from our main motive that was justice for Sushant.

