JUST IN! Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele Shelved Until Further Notice, Shashank Khaitan Confirms

Fans could not contain their excitement when Varun Dhawan confirmed reunion with his Dulhaniya franchise director Shashank Khaitan for Mr. Lele alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. But looks like the joy was short-lived as reports soon began doing rounds of the film being put on the backburner owing to multiple reasons.

While many alleged a fall out between Shashank and Varun, there were others who were suggesting the calenders of Varun and Janhvi Kapoor not matching which eventually led to the film being put on a halt. Now, putting all rumours and speculations to rest once and for all, Shashank Khaitan has taken to his twitter account to clarify what exactly is happening.

Shashank’s tweet read, “Hi guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of this film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a very solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon…. https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate very soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life. Have a great day guys, lots of love.”

Well, only time will tell if the project ever gets to see the light of the day or not. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and also has a yet-untitled film with Sriram Raghavan in the making.

