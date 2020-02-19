JUST IN! Shah Rukh Khan Turns Down Mogambo’s Role In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr. India 2!

A lot has been going on ever since Zee Studios in collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr. India trilogy, based on Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 classic. While on one hand, speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh has been approached and on the other, the original director has expressed his disappointment over not consulting him before announcing the film. Now, latest reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan has turned down Mogambo’s role.

For the unversed, recently rumours were doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh has been approached to step into the shoes of Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan too has been offered Mogambo’s role from the original. Contrary to it, now it’s being said that SRK has denied the project and one of the reasons behind it is that the superstar doesn’t want to play a negative character.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar approached Shah Rukh for Mogambo’s role in Mr. India, but Shah Rukh declined the role. It would be foolhardy for him to take on an iconic role like Mogambo, which Amrish Puri has immortalized. It would be stupid of any actor to touch that role. Shah Rukh, in any case, is not doing any negative roles.”

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur recently took to his Twitter account and slammed the makers for not informing him about Mr. India 2.

“No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” Kapur tweeted.

Zee Studios, on the other hand, maintained, “This is not a Part 2 or a remake of the older film, as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re-imagining of the iconic classic.”

