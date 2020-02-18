WHAT! Sidharth Shukla To Be A Part Of Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvaar Show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the most loved couples of television at the moment. While the excitement amongst fans is quite high as Shehnaaz Gill gears up for her swayamvaar on national television with ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, what has heightened the craze is a clip showing Sidharth Shukla on the sets of the show too!

While fans can’t contain their excitement, we wonder if Shukla has returned to the tube to win the heart of Shehnaaz Gill or is there more to it! For those who have joined in late, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be a part of the swayamvar show titled ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ where the duo will find a potential bride and groom respectively for themselves.

In the video shared by the makers, Shehnaaz is seen getting excited after seeing Shukla on the show. Shukla hugs her back and Shehnaaz can’t keep calm after realizing that Sidharth will also be a part of the show. The makers shared a video on their social media handle with a caption that read, “#Sidnaaz are back @realsidharthshukla aa gaye hain @shehnaazgill ke liye sahi daavedaar chunne ke liye. #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @voot”

Ever since fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have restarted the #SidNaaz trend. While Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was among the Top 3 contestants of the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

