Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai FINALLY Reveals What Caused The Massive Fallout With Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, but the curiosity around the show and its contestants refuses to die anytime soon! While Sidharth Shukla went on to win the trophy of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, several fans cried foul play at his victory. While the show grabbed headlines for several reasons, one thing that was often the highlight of the episodes were the nasty spats between former co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Though it was never clear as to what has caused the immense bitterness between the two, they just could not get along for most time of the show. While veteran news anchor, Rajat Sharma had quizzed the duo about what went wrong between them, when Rajat had entered the BB house during the Aap Ki Adalat segment, neither Sidharth nor Rashami opened up about what really transpired between them.

But it looks like Rashami has finally decided to break her silence about the same and spill the tea. Speaking to Spotboye Rashami confessed, “I used to hate the way he used to talk. Not just me but most of the girls inside thought the same. Also, hamare point of views kabhi nahi mile. But by the end of the season, things got normal between us. Besides Sidharth, I have also fought with Asim and Paras. Mahira used to target me for a lot of things but all that I handled beautifully but he used to again and again say bad things about me. So, I had to give a strong reaction.”

For the unversed, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen together in one of the televisions most loved daily soap called Dil Se Dil Tak. Rashami had accused Sidharth Shukla of changing her lines, reducing her screen time and also provoking the production house against her.

Well, we certainly hope that the duo sorts their differences out, since fans loved their chemistry in Bigg Boss towards the end of the show and were also rooting for #SidRa.

