Juhi Chawla On Keeping Her Marriage A Secret During The 90s: "I Was Afraid..."

Juhi Chawla ruled the 90s with her lovely performances and of course, her captivating smile. She is one actress who looked good screen with any hero, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol or Akshay Kumar. She was also a tough competition for another 90s star, Madhuri Dixit.

During the 90s, everyone was taken for a surprise when the Darr actress revealed that she’s married. Juhi Chawla got married to Jay Mehta in 1995 in a very private wedding ceremony. Now, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders team has opened up on why she did it so.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Juhi Chawla shared, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.”

Juhi also revealed how in 1998, when she was shooting for Duplicate alongside Shah Rukh Khan, her mother passed away and that time, it was Jay who looked after her. The actress said that during that time, she felt like she will be losing everything she loves.

About her love story with Jay Mehta, the gorgeous actress shared that their first meeting was briefly with friends. She added, “From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He really did all he could. After a year, he proposed.”

The couple has now completed 25 years of their happy married life together and has two children, Jhanvi and Arjun.

