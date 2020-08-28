JP Dutta’s Daughter Nidhi Dutta To Get Engaged Tomorrow – Check Out The EXCLUSIVE Video Invite

JP Dutta, the man behind movies like Border and LOC: Kargil is all set to welcome the sweetest news in his family. His daughter Nidhi Dutta is set to get engaged with Binoy Gandhi tomorrow.

It was yesterday when Nidhi celebrated her Mehendi Ceremony flooding her Instagram account with beautiful stories. They’re still up if you guys want to have a look. She’s getting engaged amid the pandemic and that’s been beautifully addressed in an exclusive video invite we’ve with us.

The invite reads, “For us, everything starts and ends with HIM… the Almighty… Ganesha… Everything we have ever done as a family has been under his guidance & shadow. Heads bowed. Hearts full of gratitude… And so when it came to taking a decision as to when would be the right time for us to bless our daughter and join two souls into the beginning of forever, there was no better time than when Ganesh Ji comes to visit every year.”

Addressing the pandemic, the invite says, “These times are tough… and as the world battles with something unknown to mankind… We must still… under his protection pray for the world but also feel his blessings surrounding us and with

gratitude start to move forward.”

Recently, the bride-to-be, Nidhi Dutta in her conversation with Times opened up about her first meet and said, “Our love story has many similarities with that of my parents. Mom and dad met on the set of a film called Sarhad, which was supposed to be dad’s directorial debut. The film never saw the light of the day but turned out to be the reason for their happily ever after. Binoy was to make his directorial debut with a film for our company, and I was supposed to act in it. We met through a common friend. The film he was to make never released, but it turned out to be the beginning of our relationship. So, it’s been a little bit of history repeating itself.”

