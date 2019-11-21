John Abraham On Why He Choose Pagalpanti: “I Needed A Break From Serious Cinema”

John Abraham was becoming synonymous with the content-driven serious cinema with films like Parmanu, Batla House and Satyameva Jayate to his credit. However, the actor took us all by surprise by signing up for Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

And now, revealing what made him sign up for such a film John Abraham has said that it was high time that he needed a break from serious cinema. Speaking to Mid-Day recently, The Dhoom actor said, “As an actor, I needed a break from serious cinema. That’s why I wanted to do a film that would make me as well as the audience is happy. With Pagalpanti, the idea was to make a movie that would be suitable for all age groups. It doesn’t have double meaning jokes, exposure or bloodshed.”

Furthermore, John said the shift between the genres was unexpectedly difficult but worth it! While the actor has previously dabbled in the comedy genre with films like Garam Masala and Dishoom, he returns to the genre after a long break! “I had just wrapped up Batla House when I started shooting for this film. So the first two days were difficult for me. I had to shift gears completely as comedy is the toughest genre in the business. But Anees Bhai and the entire cast was supportive.”

Pagalpanti is directed by Anees Bazmee and hit the theatres on the 22nd November. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla and Kirti Kharbanda among others.

