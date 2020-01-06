JNU Violence: The events that took place at JNU college yesterday has startled everyone. It so happened that a group of masked miscreants entered the premises to the college and attacked the students and faculty of JNU leaving many severely injured. This enraged people and many Bollywood celebrities even reacted to this news including Twinkle Khanna.

The actress shared a newspaper clip and wrote, “India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests, more strikes, more people on the street. This headline says it all.”

This did not go very well with the netizens who hit back at her tweet with a picture of her husband Akshay Kumar holding an ABVP flag. Akshay Kumar had been a guest at an ABVP rally a few months back and his picture holding their flag has gone viral. The netizens used these pictures of Akshay Kumar from the rally and trolled Twinkle by asking her to talk to her husband first.

One of the users wrote, “Husband is a paid propagandist of #ABVPgoons while wife writes peans about security of students. These double-headed snakes are the actual #TukdeTukdeGang”

Husband is a paid propagandist of #ABVPgoons while wife writes peans about security of students. These double headed snakes are the actual #TukdeTukdeGang pic.twitter.com/oFg5VbL7N5 — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 6, 2020

Another user wrote, “Unfortunately her own husband holds the flag of those people… Akshay Kumar in a paid campaign for ABVP”

Unfortunately her own husband holds the flag of those people… Akshay Kumar in a paid compaign for ABVP 😠#JNUViolence #JNUUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/QD41UFmmZL — अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 6, 2020

Check out other tweets:

Please educate this guy too. pic.twitter.com/DYJIYnlilr — 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) January 6, 2020

It isn't funny @mrsfunnybones considering your husband holds this flag high. At times it looks as if this couple is just monkey balancing…. pic.twitter.com/zMXtJRYFXk — Pooja 🇮🇳 (@beyoond_starz) January 6, 2020

Watch #AkshayKumar latest interview where he came with #KareenaKapoorKhan for hid movie #GoodNewzz promotion. He said that he watches #bharatrepublic #abpnews and his wife watches #NDTV I’m not defending anyone but I guess something is wrong with #twinklekhanna and not him — Biryani Pepsi (@BiryaniPepsi) January 6, 2020

Odd relationship Seems quite happy to embarrass her husband for his beliefs in public The two of them need to resolve what's clearly a very strange marriage — BlazeLegion (@forexmayhem) January 6, 2020

A Canadian resident says hi pic.twitter.com/Zs4Qpmr0hx — Yeh Log ! (@yehlog) January 6, 2020

Her own husband holds the flag of ABVP Canadian Kumar in a compaign for ABVP 😠#JNUViolence #JNUUnderAttack #JNUSOS #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/wUTxiKte9I — Sayantan Moitra (@TanTower48) January 6, 2020

Earlier, expressing his anger on this issue, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “अब शर्म नहीं है बोलने में @AmitShah और @narendramodi तुम और तुम्हारी भाजपा और एबीवीपी आतंकवादी है । #JNUSU”.

Rajkummar Rao tweeted, “What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence”.

Swara Bhasker shared a video and had appealed people in Delhi to visit the main gate of JNU to provide help. She tweeted, “Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!