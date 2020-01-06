Ek Villain 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh OUT, John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur To Take Forward The Franchise?

Mohit Suri’s 2014 released, Ek Villian was much loved. And now, the industry grapevine has been buzzing with possibilities of a sequel to the film with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in lead roles. While there is no official announcement about it, it is being speculated that the sequel will be an absolutely different story and will have no connections to the first part.

A certain source close to these developments has revealed that Mohit Suri and Bhushan Kumar will be coming together to make a sequel to Ek Villain. The film is being touted as an intense love story at its core and will have John and Adi pitted against in each other.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the source has revealed, “Both John and Adi had heard Mohit’s idea a while ago and were excited to come onboard as the premise is something both haven’t explored before. The final narration took place recently, following which the two actors signed the film.”

While Ritesh Deshmukh was loved for his performance in the film, Ek Villain was also widely loved for its music and songs! While music is certainly a USP of Mohit Suri films, fans will certainly be expecting the same from the sequel too. Confirming that music will be an important aspect of the film, the source further revealed, “Music will be a USP in Part 2 as well. Bhushan and Mohit are selecting the songs for the album, which will be locked soon.”

As Mohit Suri is currently busy with the shooting of his next drama, Malang, the source has revealed that Ek Villain 2 will go on floors by the second half of 2020. Suri will start with the pre-productions to the sequel immediately after the release of Malang, in terms of the location recce and cast finalization.

While John Abraham is currently busy with Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyamev Jayate, he plans to give out dates for Ek Villain 2 by June. The source concluded saying, “John is planning to kick off Ek Villain 2 around June, but the date will be finalized once the entire team is on board.”

Malang, featuring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, is slated to release on the 7th of February, 2020.

