JNU Violence: Amidst Silence, Amitabh Bachchan-Sachin Tendulkar’s Old ‘Main Hindustani’ Video Goes VIRAL!

While Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone might have taken her stand in the JNU violence row, the users are expecting major A-listers like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others to speak up as well. Now, an old video featuring Big B, Sachin Tendulkar amongst others is going viral on the internet where the actors can be said chanting ‘Main Hindustani’ over a social message.

The video showcases various celebrities starting from Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu fighting against religious discrimination with the slogan ‘A crime against Indians is a crime against India’ (be it a Hindu or a Muslim). The social media users are backlashing most actors featured for maintaining silence over the on-going crisis in the country, starting from CAA to JNU violence.

Check out some of the user tweets below:

“Different times, different people,” tweeted a user.

To this, a user replied, “They were all paid even then. They don’t do this for free. Very few exceptions.”

They were all paid even then. They don't do this for free. Very few exceptions. — Critical Thought (@1_lavya) January 8, 2020

“Only two with spine from this video are @AzmiShabana and @senaparna . Last person was over dramatic,” wrote another.

Only two with spine from this video are @AzmiShabana and @senaparna . Last person was over dramatic. — Madhu sudan (@madhu00500) January 8, 2020

“There should be a latest version of this. With those who have guts to speak up now. Maybe @anubhavsinha can make it,” a user wrote.

There should be a latest version of this. With those who have guts to speak up now. Maybe @anubhavsinha can make it. — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 8, 2020

Another Twiteratti urged Anurag Kashyap to make a new such video as he wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 sir ek aadh bana hi do…”

@anuragkashyap72 sir ek aadh bana hi do… — Yasir Mohammed Ali (@luv_yasir) January 8, 2020

A user pointed out, “I think @AnupamPKher Will Not Aggree Anymore And Will Make BJP And All The Bhakth To Say Video Was Doctrated And He Never Participated or Its Not Him In Thia Video.”

I think @AnupamPKher Will Not Aggree Anymore And Will Make BJP And All The Bhakth To Say Video Was Doctrated And He Never Participated or Its Not Him In Thia Video. — AGENT 007 (@HUZY_IS_HOT) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, a lot of opinions were made on Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU University. While many encouraged the actress with the hashtag #ISupportDeepika, there was a chunk of the society that criticized her, furthermore asking for Chhapaak to be boycotted with #BoycottChhapaak.

