Jio MAMI Movie Mela With Star 2019: From Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Best & Worst Dressed Ranked

It was a star-studded week for the movie industry as several Bollywood stars graced the stage carpet of Jio MAMI Movie Mela With Star 2019. Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Avinash Tiwary and Alia Bhatt stepped out looking their best for the event.

Deepika opted for a classy and subtle dress this time as she chose a blue polka dot dress. Alia Bhatt, on the other, went for a chic all-black ensemble. She wore a leather off-shoulder top with cigarette pants by Osman. Kareena Kapoor stole the show in a delicate satin top that she paired with a pair of high-waisted black trousers by Judy Zhangto. The gentlemen also stepped in tuxedos and athleisure wear looking their best. Many made it a glam entry, but some failed to impress the fashion fanatics. Here are our favourite — and not-so-favourite — picks of the night.

Best Dressed

Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Avinash Tiwary

Mrunal Thakur

Worst Dressed

Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor

Who do you think was the best and worst dressed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Apart from these celebs, filmmakers Meghna Gulzar, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen Sharma also graced the stage.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!