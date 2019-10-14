Neha Dhupia Excited To Return With Podcast #NoFilterNeha Season 4

Neha Dhupia’s chat show #NoFilterNeha is set to return with its season four and the actress says she has tried to retain the simplicity of the show and yet amp up certain aspects.

“Our fans and our guests have been the driving force behind the success of the previous seasons and I am so thrilled to bring another season of the show to them,” Neha said.

“We have tried to retain the simplicity of our show and yet amp up certain aspects, to bring forth the most candid conversations with our favourite celebs. I can’t wait for all of you to tune into Season 4,” she added.

The twelve-episode series on JioSaavn, which previously featured celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, among others, promises to be as candid and unfiltered as before.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!