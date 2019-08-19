Jiah Khan’s Life-Story To Be Shown Through A Documentary?

Jiah Khan’s death still remains a mystery in Bollywood. It’s been six years since she passed away by hanging herself to the ceiling and it’s one of the major losses in the film industry. It was reported that she committed suicide because of her alleged then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi.

Sooraj was charged with alleged abetment of suicide of the actress in June, 2013. Now, as per the reports in Mumbai, a British Broadcaster is planning to make a three-part documentary series on Jiah’s death. The team is already in Mumbai and have started preparing for it. One of the film’s coordinators stated to Mumbai Mirror, “It’s too early for us to say anything about the documentary.”

Just after Jiah’s death, Sooraj was arrested by the Mumbai police on June 10, 2013 but soon after HC granted him bail on July 2, 2019. After a petition seeking transfer was filed by Rabia (Jiah’s mother), the case was transferred to the CBI in July 2014. Rabia informed that the investigation agency refused to charge Sooraj with murder.

Jiah was born in the US and raised in London. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Verma’s ‘Nishabd’ and got attention because of their adult love story. Later, she did a small role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini also.

