‘Jhund’ First Look Out: Amitabh Bachchan Facing A Dilapidated Football Field Makes You Look For More

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film “Jhund”.

“First glimpse of #Jhund,” Big B wrote on Instagram.

In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back to the camera as he stares into what appears to be a dilapidated football field.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, “Jhund” is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who channelises the street children to build a soccer team.

The look of Big B has left his fans in awe of him.

“Superb glimpse, waiting for your different avatar sir,” a user commented.

Actor Amit Sadh too sent his best wishes to Big B.

“Good luck sir…Can’t wait for another master piece,” he added.

Apart from “Jhund”, the cine icon will also be seen in “Chehre” and “Gulabo Sitabo“.

