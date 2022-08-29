Fans of Dheeraj Dhoopar are elated as in one of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa promos Karan Johar compared him to our very own Srk. This promo was shared on a popular social media platform last evening. It seems like during the judges’ comments after the first performance Karan Johar made this comparison.

After Dheeraj Dhoopar’s very first performance at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Karan Johar who is one of the judges in JDJ compared Dheeraj to SRK which is the biggest compliment anyone can get ever. TV fans can’t wait for his surprising dance performance. Being a part of a reality show like JDJ is the best thing that can happen to Dheeraj. He has always been a huge fan of SRK and being compared to SRK by Karan Johar is the biggest achievement ever.

People are gonna see a different side of Dheeraj Dhoopar now that he is a part of a reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor will finally get to showcase his true talents like dance and his fans will get acquainted with him as a real-life person.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the top TV stars in the industry and the way he is stepping up his game show beyond doubt that he really is the Shah Rukh Khan of the TV Industry and who knows what is yet to unfold for him.

