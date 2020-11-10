Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Training

Shahid Kapoor is now preparing for his upcoming film Jersey. He had recently shared pictures from the cricket ground as he did some net practice for the film on the life of a cricketer. Today, the actor shared yet another update for his 29.5 million Instagram followers.

Kapoor took to Instagram to let his fans know what he was up to this Tuesday morning. He shared a picture, which was shot from afar with his bat held mid-air after he had defended a ball bowled at him. He gave fans a glimpse of his training.

It seems Shahid Kapoor was in the field as early as 6 AM attempting to hit winning sixes and fours. Sharing pictures from early morning net practice, he captioned it, “Get up and get going. Morning all. #jersey… it’s never too late to dream”.

After sharing a candid picture of him batting his way to glory, Shahid Kapoor shared yet another picture on Instagram to reveal he was at the gym and training. In the black and white mirror selfie, he can be seen sporting a hand glove and a cap while he’s dressed in a black round-neck tee. Shahid shared the photo with the caption, “#earlymorning training…. #thebest”

Before the lockdown was imposed, Shahid Kapoor had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. However, he had to wrap it up due to coronavirus pandemic. After almost six months, the actor is back on the sets and prepping for ‘Jersey’. Recently, the team wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

The film Jersey, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnamuri, is a remake of a hit Telugu film by the same name. The much-awaited film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Apart from this film, Shahid Kapoor has been in talks for Dingko Singh biopic, which he plans to produce and will also essay the role of a boxer.

