Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a stunning new poster of Nayanthara, from the high-octane action entertainer ‘Jawan’, showcasing the fierce and action-packed cop avatar of the female lead.

With just a glimpse of her look in the prevue, there’s anticipation to see more of her in the film. This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s regarded as one of the most interesting casting coup with SRK and Nayanthara coming on screen for the first time with Jawan that also features Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

Sharing the Jawan poster on social media, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Jawan will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Clothing Brand To Be Acquired By Mukesh Ambani & His Daughter Isha Ambani, Offered A Hefty Amount Over 2X Of 150 Crores Brand Valuation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News