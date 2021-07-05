Actress Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her bold and beautiful side in the latest photo-op she shared on social media on Monday.

Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white, deep-necked crop top, paired with shorts and a denim jacket. Her sultry looks will surely steal a million hearts.

We wonder how does Janhvi Kapoor look so chic in practically anything? We knew pastel perfection existed but we never knew that the actress in her own simple way could channel that perfection.

The actress is giving out such cool summer vibes in this outfit and we bet all of you would want to try this out. She kept her makeup as minimal as possible (as she does all the time) and with her hair in a voluminous blow-out who wouldn’t take some summer style inspiration from her?

Janhvi Kapoor looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. For the caption, she chose to put a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film “Dostana 2”. “Dostana 2” recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the film.

Janhvi Kapoor finished the shoot for her film “Good Luck Jerry” earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.

