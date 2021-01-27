Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t seem to like the concept of working from home very much, going by a new post on social media.

Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, sitting in front of a laptop and looking disinterested. She weras a thick jackeyt and sips on her drink.

“Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote as the caption.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the digitally-released film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl“.

Janhvi will next feature in “Good Luck Jerry“, which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are “Roohi Afzana” and “Dostana 2”.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a video on her verified Instagram page showcasing her belly-dancing skills.

In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving along with the Kareena Kapoor song “San sanana” from the 2001 period drama “Asoka”, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Janhvi’s performance received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing.

