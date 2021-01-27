Aamir Khan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood at the moment. While he is already shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the superstar is already in talks for some upcoming biggies including Gulshan Kumar’s biopic tentatively titled Mogul.

And if the reports are to be believed, the Dangal actor is in talks with RS Prasanna for his next.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan has already met director RS Prasanna and has more meetings scheduled too. “The screenplay of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan followed the Aamir Khan narrative of LED (Laughter, Emotion, Drama) and the actor is himself a fan of the film. The two had met even before to discuss a subject, but things didn’t fall in place. But now, Aamir is in advanced talks with the director for his next, and he has basic loved the concept,” the source revealed.

Once Laal Singh Chaddha’s latest schedule is wrapped up, Aamir is slated to meet the director yet again.

The film is going to be a sports drama with a strong emotional element and humour. The source added, “It’s not a quintessential sport film, but something very ‘special’. One can bracket it as an inspirational slice of life sport film and it falls right in the alley of brand Aamir.”

Reportedly, the screenplay of the film is taken from a Spanish film and more details on the same will be coming in soon. As of now, everything is dependent on Aamir Khan and he’ll be taking a call whether he would be able to finish Laal Singh Chaddha on time and start working on this. “Being a film set against the backdrop of sport, it calls for a big ensemble. However, the casting will begin, once Aamir officially signs the contract,” the source concluded.

