Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Dhadak Performance Lacked Finesse: “I Think I Was A Little Stiff In Places”

Janhvi Kapoor may be the daughter of the late Bollywood diva, Sridevi, but she is humility personified. While not many people would know their weakness or flaws, let along accept them out in public, Janhvi has no qualms accepting that her performance in her debut film, Dhadak was not up to the mark.

Janhvi, who made her silver screen debut with the Karan Johar backed Dhadak alongside yet another star kid Ishaan Khatter says that though she had invested all her heart in the film, her performance lacked in technical understanding and finesse.

Opening up about what went wrong, Janhvi spoke at length with the BBC Asia Network. The south beauty was quoted saying, “I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place.”

She further went on to say, “Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn’t as polished. It’s weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi now has a rather interesting line up of films in her kitty with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!