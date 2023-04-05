Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is full of radiance, positivity, and optimism. Time and again, the actress has replicated her sanguine thoughts through the welfare work that she does and her social media. This time around, Fernandez meets Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, a man who strives for zeal, just like the actress.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline Fernandez shares a beautiful message saying, “Living in the moment with joy. alertness, awareness and compassion is enlightenment @srisriravishankar ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen having the best of her time while shooting for Fateh in Amritsar. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with her co-star Sonu Sood. Apart from ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline has ‘Crack’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently was feted at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, has wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, ‘Fateh’.

Jacqueline was shooting for her part in Amritsar and seemed to have a great time with the film’s team in the city. As she was shooting in Amritsar, the actress brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans.

She took to her Instagram to share her memories from the north Indian city as she shared many things from receiving a sketch of herself from a fan, enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Amritsar #fateh @sonu_sood @zeestudiosofficial @vaibhavmisra23 @fateh4bharat @ilcondor @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @sam_debroy @gopikagulwadi”

