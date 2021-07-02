Actress Jacqueline Fernandes looks stunning in a picture she shared on social media describing herself as “Persephone Girl”.

Advertisement

Jacqueline posted two photographs on social media, where she is seen wearing a beige V-neck crop-top and pants. The actress is seen smiling for the camera.

Advertisement

“Persephone Girl,” she captioned the image, which currently has one million views on social media.

Speaking about her work, Jacqueline recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill.

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez is in the mood to dance, going by her Tuesday post on Instagram.

Jacqueline’s new image shows her lying down and flaunting a beautiful smile at the camera. She is seen wearing a white crop top with a mesh neckline. She kept her look simple, with just a pink lip tint.

“It’s time to dance,” she wrote as caption.

The actress recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. The video of the song, shot across Jaisalmer, crossed over 100 million views in just 12 days.

Jacqueline has a packed schedule right now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror-comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh To Become A Father Soon, Confirms Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Co-Star Kavveri Priiyam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube