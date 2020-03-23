Jacqueline Fernandez Latest Instagram Post Is A Reality Check For Fans

Various Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have endorsed the need to be safe amid growing cases of coronavirus across the globe. Now actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media account to give her fans a reality check. Jacqueline is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram and is often seen putting out pictures and videos for her fans.

The Judwaa-2 actress shared a picture on Instagram to make people realize how the animals feel when they are locked inside the zoo for entertaining humans. The picture shared by Jacqueline Fernandez received a great response from her followers on Instagram. Many fans commented on the picture addressing the importance of freedom for every living thing.

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film Drive. The film received bad reviews from the audience and critics. Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in an upcoming action-thriller film Attack which also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Attack is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

