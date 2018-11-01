Bollywood has seen various detective dramas but we’ve seen rarely a genre that gets moulded into a detective comedy. Starring Arbaaz Khan, Amit Sadh, Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma, the trailer of Jack & Dil is a fun ride of quirky humour and an interesting plot.

Let’s see the 5 reasons for why you should opt for Jack & Dil this weekend:

1. Amit Sadh’s Quirky Jack!

After collecting critical acclaim for his performances in Salman Khan’s Sultan and Akshay Kumar’s Gold, Amit Sadh is back to do yet another very different character from his previous roles. As said in the trailer he’s the perfect man to spy your wife & a perfect reason to watch this film.

2. Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s Music

Arko & Sonu Kakkar’s tea-anthem, Chuski, is already topping the music playlist of Chai lovers. If you’re one & still haven’t heart the song, you’re missing a lot in your life. Ash King’s Dil Mastiyaan is a perfect laid back song & will surely lighten up your mood while you’re driving your car. Ramji Gulati and Shibani Kahyap’s Bezubaan Dil Ki is a soul stirring number about love and heartbreak.

3. The Overload Of Hotness With Sonal Chauhan & Evelyn Sharma

The Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan and the sexy Lara from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Evelyn Sharma is all set to redefine the level of hotness in the film. The guys surely will not need any more reasons like once they see how beautiful they both can look on screen.

4. Funny Dialogues

Script is by Sanjeev Dutta, the man who was responsible for some outstanding dialogues in Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi. It’s natural to expect some hilarious dialogues from him & that’s where it can make or break this film.

5. The Serious Yet Sincere Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan is known for his serious straight-faced acting but in this one we’ll see him wearing different shades as well. It would be interesting to see him doing comedy & his chemistry with Amit Sadh is what you should look out for.