From Jab We Met To Veere Di Wedding’s Songs – Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes A GRAND Debut On Dance India Dance

A lot of speculations had been going around Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut on TV. While reports surfaced around Star Plus’ famous dance reality show, Nach Baliye, looks like Bebo has already made her choice. According to recent reports coming in, Kareena has already shot her grand entry and here are all the details you need.

According to a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, the actress will be judging Dance India Dance – Battle of the Champions and had started shooting for it on Tuesday from 10 AM at Filmcity studio, with co-judges, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

“Kareena made a grand entry, dancing on a medley of her hit songs, from Jab We Met to Veere Di Wedding, a splash of sunshine in a bright yellow outfit. “She then changed into a red jumpsuit and was in her elements as she cheered and encouraged the contestants. This time around there are some familiar faces who have proved themselves as dance champions. She shot till 7 pm before calling it a day,” the source revealed.

Post this schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly move to London for her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan & Radhika Madan.

Dance India Dance – Battle Of the Champions will air in June.

