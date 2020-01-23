Jaan: Maine Pyaar Kiya Actress Bhagyashree Roped In For Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Next?

Veteran actress Bhagyashree who is known all across for her act in Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya which released way back in 1989, has been in headlines from the past couple of days following the buzz about signing in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s next which has been tentatively titled Jaan.

As per a report from newindianexpress.com, a source close to the film was quoted saying that Bhagyashree has been signed in for a pivotal role in the Jaan.

However, an official confirmation related to the same from Bhagyashree and the makers is still awaited.

Talking about Jaan, it was only last week when Prabhas took to his Instagram account to announce that he is resuming the shoot of Radha Krishna’s directorial with a picture and a caption that read: “Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule.”

Jaan has been in news from the past number of months following Prabhas’s busy schedule and his commitments for other films causing a delay in the shoot, and also for the actor asking to make changes in the script.

Reportedly, Prabhas will be having a dual role in the film, as he will be playing father and son. Also, there have been speculations about Kajal Aggarwal making a cameo in the Prabhas starrer.

With Jaan, one will get to see the pair of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde for the very first time on the big screens.

Jaan is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Prabhas-Pooja starrer will be a trilingual, as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The film is expected to release in the latter part of 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!