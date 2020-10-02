Actor Ishaan Khatter, who stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak, is all set to star opposite actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming romantic drama Khaali Peeli. With just a few days left until the film streams on Zee’s new platform Zeeplex, the actor has now opened up about the fitness regime he followed to get in shape for his role.

From yoga to weight training and dance, Ishaan tried out various fitness regimes to keep fit for the romantic action drama.

Ishaan Khatter said, “We would train 12 to 14 hours a day for six days a week, and sometimes all seven. I tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of it! I went all out in terms of my diet.”

Ishaan Khatter added, “It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine. It all starts and ends with the mind.”

According to Ishaan, dance is the best way to burn calories. He added, “I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It’s always going to be the easiest way to burn calories, but dance so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine.”

Ishaan Khatter continued, “Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in the society with other kids. At some point I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager.”

Talking about Khaali Peeli, as per recent reports, the Central Board Of Film Certification has made quite a few changes in the film. As per the list, some sensuous and explicit scenes have been cut. Two scenes which involve Swanand Kirkire staring at Ananya Panday with wrong intensions have been chopped too.

