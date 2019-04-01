Is Soundarya Sharma Indirectly Taking A Dig At Nepotism In Her Latest Interview? 

One-film-old Soundarya Sharma has said no one becomes a star overnight. “You don’t become a star overnight, it takes years,” the actress said.

“I feel after having done a film, which was not from a big production house or a blockbuster hit, it takes years to become a star,” she told IANS here.

Soundarya made her acting debut in 2017 with the film Ranchi Diaries, also starring veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Asked what has been keeping her away from the silver screen, Soundarya told IANS here, “Nothing. I am reading scripts. Since I am not a star kid, it takes a lot to get hold of the right script.”

“A lot of things are coming my way, but I am particular as to what I want because I just don’t want to add another struggle to my journey,” she said.

