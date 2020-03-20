Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant? Well, The Visible Baby Bump & Loose Maternity Clothes Hints At It

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan. The film failed terribly at the box office and since then Sonam has been away from our screens. She usually stays in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja and has landed in India a day ago.

She’s in self-isolation and her video of speaking to her mother-in-law from her room is going viral on the internet. Sonam is seen wearing a loose white kurta and pants that seemed like maternity wear and netizens think that she’s pregnant and hiding it.

Well, this isn’t the first time, when the rumours of her pregnancy are doing the rounds. Her fans have been guessing it for a while as she has been away from all the recent award functions also.

Check out the video here:

Well, is that a baby bump?

Sonam, who has just returned from London, has lauded the government’s efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak. She recently tweeted suggestions for netizens, which reads: “Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc).”

Meanwhile, as shooting activity has come to a halt, B-Towners are forced to remain within the confines of their homes. Most of them are using up the time to pursue hobbies such as reading, painting and music, while many have aggressively taken to fitness regimes including yoga and workout sessions.

