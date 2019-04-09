Is Sonakshi Sinha Dating Zaheer Iqbal? The Actress Breaks Silence!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who rose to fame with her character Rajjo from Dabangg, says she is waiting for her Prince Charming to come.

A lot of speculation were rife that Sonakshi has found her someone special and she is dating debutant Zaheer Iqbal, the Notebook actor.

But looks like Sonakshi has no one in her life right now. Recently, we met her at a Kalank promotional event, we asked about her personal life and a lot is being spoken about it, how she deals with it. She said, “When it is not? There’s nothing to deal with because honestly I think if there was something in that matter to talk about, I will be the first person to come and talk about. I’m toh waiting (Laughs). I’m waiting for love, some prince charming would come, I’m waiting. Nobody is there right now. So when it happens, I feel that I will be very happy about it and I will only say (smiles).”

Well Sonakshi, we really hope that you get your Mr. Perfect ASAP!!

In the work front, Sonakshi has a lot of films in her kitty right now. Her film Kalank which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt is set to hit the theatres on April 17. Post that, she has a film with Akshay Kumar titled Mission Mangal. She also has an untitled film with Varun Sharma and Badshah. Then in December, she will be seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan, the shoot of which is currently going on in Indore.

