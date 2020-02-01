Is Janhvi Kapoor’s Growing Love For Rumoured Boyfriend Akshat Rajan Bothering Ishaan Khatter?

The Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were head over heels in love with each other. Although the two never admitted dating each other, their fans could feel the strong connection between them. From their on-screen chemistry to their off-screen closeness, people were always left in awe of the cute couple.

But as they say, all good things come to an end and so did Janhvi and Ishaan’s relationship. Janhvi seems to have even moved on from the relationship as her pictures with rumoured boyfriend Akshat Rajan have been winning the internet. And what’s left behind for Ishaan is just hurt and a hope of getting back with Janhvi.

According to reports in Latestly, it is said that Ishaan is still not over Janhvi and is making every possible attempt to see her. While Janhvi is making sure she never bumps into him, Ishaan is always looking forward to spotting the actress at various events and parties. The report also revealed that Ishaan felt quite tensed and restless after seeing Janhvi’s vacation pictures from Lonavla with Akshat Rajan.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Ishaan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he gets to see Janhvi. He even makes every attempt possible to bump into her. The hangover of their love story has not erased completely from Ishan’s mind and these days he seems restless, even tensed at the prospect of attending the same award shows, events or the parties where Janhvi’s presence is expected.”

The source added how Janhvi is doing everything possible to avoid her Dhadak co-star. “From changing the gym that they used to go to together once to choosing to have her father Boney Kapoor by her side, Janhvi is trying every trick in the book, to avoid her ex-boyfriend, but Ishan is still not over Janhvi,” said the source.

On the work front, Janhvi’s kitty is filled with promising projects. She has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshaya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl and Karan Johar’s Takht.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!