Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Advance Booking Day 2: Collections To Rely Heavily On Spot Booking

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Alay F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman started slow on Friday and was expected to show a big jump on Saturday. However, no jump of that kind is visible as far as the advance booking trend is concerned.

All the major cities except Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai are not showing any kind of promise in the advance booking of the day. These cities are also performing well because the release is limited here.

Let’s have a look at the current scenario of Jawaani Jaaneman’s advance booking in several big cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai which is yet to come out of the Tanhaji hangover hasn’t given much chance to Jawaani Jaaneman. There are only 5-7% filling fast shows for the film as of now. A lot is expected from spot bookings here.

Delhi

Delhi is also not performing too well with only 7-10% shows filling fast or housefull. The intensity is expected to increase as the day progresses. Also, the spot booking must play its part.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is performing decently as 10-15% shows are doing well. There’s a promise here as people are actually coming to watch the film in theatres.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is good with 25-30% FFs and HFs but the release is limited here so the contribution to the overall total won’t be much.

Chennai

Again on a very limited release, Chennai is recording 45-50% fast filling and housefull shows which is very good.

Ahmedabad, Kolkata

These two cities are dull and are struggling for FFs and HFs as of now.

Overall, the film can still enjoy a good to very good jump on Saturday depending on the way spot booking goes and also the trend of evening and night shows. Fingers crossed.

