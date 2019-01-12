Is Girls On Heels Actress Luviena Lodh The New Face Of Ram Gopal Varma’s Next?

Luviena Lodh, who was earlier seen in Tollywood has done 2 movies in south as a lead, both will release next year after exploring herself in Tollywood and working with Richa Chadha in Nirdoshi 2.

She also had done a short film recently named as Girls on heels along with a music video, which is yet to release she is a theatre artist who love to dance, travel, eat and stay fit also. She is a big time movie buff has grown up watching movies and also she has done numbers of ads including loreal and Daniel wellington, shein, jabong and few more.

Recently, Actress Luviena Lodh was spotted with Director Ram Gopal Varma. In this picture we can see so much of happiness. We have scrolled her social media account to find some more pictures. But this was a bit more exciting to know, what is happening around with Director Ram Gopal Varma? It seems like there is a great bonding between both of them or maybe there’s much more in the box.

It is heard that Ram Gopal Varma is looking for a new face for his famous movie sequel that has not been disclosed at the moment. Will Luviena be that face?

