Is Akshay Kumar Joining Politics? Twitter Users Think So & This Is How The Superstar Replied

Akshay Kumar posted a cryptic tweet today morning and hinted towards an upcoming big announcement. Hinting towards probably a new movie he has signed, Akshay wrote that he is getting into unknown and uncharted territory.

“Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates.” he tweeted.

Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

However, his followers jumped the gun and misinterpreted him thinking that he is joining politics. Soon, Akshay’s Twitter profile was flooded with tweets asking him if he has joined politics. Some of them also claimed that he will fight elections from BJP’s side. Have a look-

Politics ? — Dheeraj Gupta (@dheerzj) April 22, 2019

Fighting elections on @BJP4India — Afshan Adeeb (@afshanadeeb) April 22, 2019

No wonder, his wife was posting stupid pics on Kejriwal — #NyayForIndia (@MehekF) April 22, 2019

Joining politics? — A. M. I. T (@imamit92) April 22, 2019

join bjp today 😃😃 — Chowkidar Sudhir Pandit (@ptsudhirpandit) April 22, 2019

BJP se ticket mil rahi hai Kya Delhi me ? Jai Shree ram — चौकीदार अमित कारिया (@amit_karia99) April 22, 2019

When Akshay noticed the things getting out of his hand, he was quick to respond. In his response, Akshay refuted the claims and said that he is not entering politics. Here’s what he tweeted-

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

We hope that ends all the speculations. Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Good News. Some of his upcoming films include Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Hera Pheri 4.

The superstar also made a big announcement today and welcomed Katrina Kaif as his co-star for upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE #KatrinaKaif…OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL”

Sooryavanshi will be directed by Rohit Shetty and will release on Eid 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!